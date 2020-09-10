GRIFF’s Prayer For Walking A Couple Miles [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.10.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In today’s prayer, GRIFF shares a funny story about why you should set goals for yourself, not based on what on what others set for themselves. 

DON’T MISS… 

GRIFF’s Prayer To Read The Bible [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Mask-Holes: Cover Your Nose And Mouth [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Walking A Couple Miles [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Grand Jury Finally Meets To Decide If Cops…
 1 day ago
09.09.20
Umar Johnson Blames ‘Quaker Grits’ And Black Consumers…
 2 days ago
09.09.20
Photos
Close