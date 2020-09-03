GRIFF’s Prayer For Spic & Span Uses [VIDEO]

| 09.03.20
We’ve got a question for the Get Up Church: What do you use #SpicAndSpan for? GRIFF saw a lady using it for her car and it left him scratching his head. 

