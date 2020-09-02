Mr. Griffin: Learn More Things About Peace

Get Up Erica
| 09.02.20
The current pandemic we’re in is affecting people differently, but for GRIFF, it’s been peaceful. Listen up top as he describes what he learned about himself, God and the Bible so far in 2020. 

