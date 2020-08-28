Introducing Demarcus Kelly! Listen To His “Forever” Single Here

Get Up Erica
| 08.28.20
Dismiss


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For “Introducing” this week, Demarcus Kelly came through with his song, “Forever.” Listen up top!

DON’T MISS…

Gospel Singer KD French Goes Viral For ‘The Fridge Again’ Song We Can All Relate To [EXCLUSIVE]

Healthy Ever After: Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 Tests [EXCLUSIVE]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Introducing Demarcus Kelly! Listen To His “Forever” Single Here  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Emmett Till Movie In Development 65 Years After…
 6 days ago
08.31.20
Photos
Close