Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends Without Her Speaking

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended Thursday night by snubbing the reviled, anti-Black conspiracy theorist who it had previously not only supported but also encouraged her self-hatred.

One week after the Democratic National Convention successfully executed surprise speeches from people who were not listed on the official schedule, the only thing unexpected about the RNC was the omission of Owens as well as any mention of Herman Cain (two Black diehard soldiers for Republicans and the latter of whom literally died supporting Donald Trump and the party.

Instead of using her to spread their lies, Republicans trotted out some of their other usual Black suspects as well as some new ones, suggesting Owens’ 15 minutes of infamy could finally be expiring.

However, the Party was perfectly fine using terms that Owens is responsible for amplifying among Republicans, including “Democratic plantation,” two racially charged words that RNC speakers repeatedly leaned on when referencing Black voters. The Washington Post also pointed out that “Owens has more than 4 million followers on Facebook — more than many mainstream media organizations,” showing that Republicans were willing to sacrifice her wide social media reach by excluding her from the RNC.

Make no mistake: The decision against using Owens in any capacity at the RNC was clearly a deliberate one and may have been made because she’s been an utter failure at encouraging Black people to leave the Democratic Party. Her ambitiously sunken Blexit organization has been trying in vain to recruit Black voters as a way to help sway the 2020 election in favor of Trump‘s re-election efforts. But, according to a recent poll, that effort has been completely — and, perhaps more notably, embarrassingly — in vain as a higher number of Black voters are rallying around the current Democratic ticket than they did the 2016 version of it four years ago.

Considering that Owens told Fox News in 2018 that “Blexit is the black exit from the Democratic Party,” it would seem that nearly two years later, her so-called movement has failed miserably, to put it mildly.

Not to mention, Owens has also consistently defended white people who kill unarmed African Americans — Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, for starters — and even once offered sympathetic view of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler while speaking in public.

It even got to the point where young Black conservatives — Owens’ bread and butter who she recruits for her failed initiatives like Blexit — denounced her over her slander of Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was jogging when a group of white men racially profiled him, armed themselves, followed him, trapped him and shot him dead in the street in broad daylight earlier this year.

Thus, apparently, even Candace Owens and her hateful lies are too much for a Republican Party that has thrived on hate and lies. And that’s saying something.

