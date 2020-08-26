Any day Le’Andria Johnson releases new music is a good day. Her powerhouse vocals are a blessing!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In her new ballad, “Hold On,” Johnson encourages listeners to “hold onto God’s unchanging hand” in every moment. Take a listen below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

Le’Andria Johnson On The Shock Of Winning A Grammy While Pregnant Out Of Wedlock [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Singer Tweet Speaks Out About Why She Won’t Attend Church Anymore, Compares Her Struggle To Le’Andria Johnson’s [VIDEO]

Erica Campbell, Le’Andria Johnson & More To Perform For ‘Get Up! Mornings’ 3 Year Anniversary Concert

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Le’Andria Johnson Debuts New Song, “Hold On” [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: