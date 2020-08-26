Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Damon Kimes called in today for “For Healthy Ever” to discuss what we need to know about COVID-19 tests. Listen up top!

DON’T MISS…

KFC Is Censoring “Finger-Lickin’” Slogan Due To Coronavirus

Keep Your Mask Up: The Nose May Be Key Entry Point For Coronavirus Says Johns Hopkins

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Healthy Ever After: Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 Tests [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: