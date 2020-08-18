So In Love: PJ Morton, Darrell Walls & Zacardi Cortez Collaborating On A Song And… WOW [LISTEN]

PJ Morton has teamed up with Darrell Walls and Zacardi Cortez for a new Caribbean-flavored track called “So In Love,” and it’s been on REPEAT! The song comes from his first-ever spiritually-themed album, Gospel According to PJ.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

A press release states that “an all-star experience featuring a who’s who in the genre, ranging from Kirk Franklin to The Clark Sisters. Houston is heavily represented on the project with home-grown-talents such as Yolanda Adams, Brian Courtney Wilson, Darrel `MusiqCity’ Walls of The Walls Group, Zacardi Cortez and Kim Burrell. Most of the album was recorded this summer at the height of the national quarantine during as the world battles the COVID19 pandemic. From his New Orleans recording hub, Morton supervised the Houston sessions via Zoom, FaceTime and AudioMover. The 13-track set releases to all digital service platforms globally on August 28th.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In anticipation of the project, Morton released a music video for one of the songs titled “So In Love.” Darrell Walls and Zacardi Cortez bring so much life to the song and it was by chance — Morton says Cortez wasn’t originally supposed to sing on it. Walls was in a Houston studio recording his part to the song when the other artist Morton had in mind to sing on it had an emergency and couldn’t perform. “I was taking my daughter to the dentist and I called Zacardi Cortez and he said, ‘I can be there in 40 minutes,’” Morton says. “Two of the best male vocalists, period, in music and they are on the same record? If we weren’t in a pandemic, Zacardi probably wouldn’t have even been home and wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Cortez was happy to be a part.

“First of all, to have my bro, PJ, call me about being on his album was one of the best moments ever and a true honor,” Cortez. “But, then to hear it… this ‘So in Love’ song is out of this world! I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. I feel like I’m a part of history in the making.”

Literally. Listen…

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

So In Love: PJ Morton, Darrell Walls & Zacardi Cortez Collaborating On A Song And… WOW [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: