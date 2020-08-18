Bri Babineaux Debuts New Song, “He’s My Rock” [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.18.20
Bri Babineaux stopped by The Get Up Church this morning to debut her new song, “He’s My Rock.” Take a listen to our interview up top and watch her live performance of the song below.

Briana Babineaux Engagement & Wedding Photos

