Dove Awards Announces Nominees For 2020! 

The 51st Annual GMA Dove Awards nominees are in!

This year’s nominees were presented by Brooke Ligertwood of Hillsong Worship, Joel Smallbone of for KING & Country, Anthony Brown, Christine D’Clario, Joseph Habedank, and Aaron Cole from their individual homes across the country as many in the nation are still in quarantine due to COVID-19.

“The GMA is honored to continue its legacy of celebrating our diverse creative community and the music that moves us and ministers to us all, especially during these trying times,” GMA President Jackie Patillo says. “We believe this year, especially, our community and our world need to show love to one another and, above all, recognize and worship our faithful Creator.”

Dove Awards 2020 airs exclusively on TBN on Friday, October 30. This year’s theme is #CarryTheChange and Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds lead with four nominations. Check out the full list of nominees below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

for KING & COUNTRY

Hillsong Worship

Lauren Daigle

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Zach Williams

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Almost Home” (songwriters) Barry Graul, Bart Millard, Ben Glover, Mike Scheuchzer, Nathan Cochran (publishers) 9t One Songs, Ariose Music, So Sappy Music, Tunes of Mercyme

“Burn The Ships” (songwriters) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Matt Hales, Seth Mosley (publishers) CentricSongs, Kilns Music, Method of the Madness, Shankle Songs, Shaun Shaenkle Pub Designee, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., WC Music Group

“Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus) (songwriters) Desmond Davis, Donald Lawrence, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge (publishing) QW Publishing, Williams Stokes Publishing House and Primary Wave Bears, Shonnamacmusic, ROB BASS INC, Desmond Davis Designee

“Dead Man Walking” (songwriters) Emily Weisband, Jeremy Camp, Jordan Sapp (publishers) Capitol CMG Paragon, Only In You Publishing, Songs By J Sapp

“Holy Water” (songwriters) Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Marin Cash, Scott Cash (publishers) Andrew Bergthold Designee, Capitol CMG Genesis, We The Kingdom ASCAP Designee, We The Kingdom Music

“King of Kings” (songwriters) Brooke Ligertwood, Jason Ingram, Scott Ligertwood (publishers) Fellow Ships Music, Hillsong Music Publishing Australia, So Essential Tunes

“Love Theory” (songwriter) Kirk Franklin, (publisher) Aunt Gertrude Music Publishing LLC

“Nobody” (songwriters) Bernie Herms, Mark Hall, Matthew West (publishers) Be Essential Songs, Highly Combustible Music, House of Story Music Publishing, My Refuge Music, One77 Songs

“Rescue” (songwriters) Jason Ingram, Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury (publishers) CentricSongs, Fellow Ships Music, Flychild Publishing, See You At The Pub, So Essential Tunes

“Rescue Story” (songwriter) Andrew Ripp, Ethan Hulse, Jonathan Smith, Zach Williams (publishers) Anthems of Hope, Be Essential Songs, Cashagamble Jet Music, EGH Music Publishing, Songs By Fishbone, Wisteria Drive

“See A Victory” (songwriters) Ben Fielding, Chris Brown, Jason Ingram, Steven Furtick (publishers) Fellow Ships Music, Music By Elevation Worship Publishing, SHOUT! Music Publishing Australia, So Essential Tunes

“The God Who Stays” (songwriters) AJ Pruis, Jonathan Smith, Matthew West (publishers) Be Essential Songs, Cashagamble Jet Music, Combustion Five, Highly Combustible Music, O77 Songs, Two Story House Music

“Way Maker” (songwriters) Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu (publisher) Integrity Music Europe

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Chris Renzema

Cochren & Co.

Elle Limebear

Switch

We The Kingdom

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Jekalyn Carr

Jonathan McReynolds

Kirk Franklin

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Travis Greene

POP/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:

“NOBODY” – Casting Crowns (feat. Matthew West) – (songwriters) Bernie Herms, Matthew West, Mark Hall

“Burn The Ships” – for KING & COUNTRY– (songwriters) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Seth Mosley, Matt Hales

“Dead Man Walking” – Jeremy Camp – (songwriters) Jeremy Camp, Emily Weisband, Jordan Sapp

“Rescue” – Lauren Daigle – (songwriters) Jason Ingram, Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury

“Holy Water” – We The Kingdom – (songwriters) Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, Scott Cash

SOUTHERN GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:

“This Is The Place” – Gaither Vocal Band – (songwriters) – Gloria Gaither, Williams J. Gaither, Gordan Mote

“The God I Serve” – Karen Peck & New River – (songwriters) Rebecca Bowman, Sonya Yeary, Karen Peck Gooch, Jimmy Yeary

“What Kind Of Man” – Legacy Five – (songwriters) Kenna Turner West, Jason Cox, Sue Smith

“The Power Of An Empty Tomb” – The Erwins – (songwriter) Joel Lindsey

“Can I Get A Witness” – The Sound – (songwriters) Kenna Turner West, Brent Baxter, Jason Cox

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Blessings on Blessings” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy – (songwriter) Anthony Brown

“Won’t Be Moved” – Gene Moore – (songwriters) – Bryan Sledge, Cedric Smith, Demeon Reeves

“People” – Jonathan McReynolds – (songwriter) Jonathan McReynolds

“B!g” – Pastor Mike Jr. – (songwriters) Michael McClure, Curtiss Glenn, Rodney Turner

“Truly Amazing God” – Travis Greene – (songwriter) Travis Greene

GOSPEL WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Miracle Worker” – JJ Hairston – (songwriter) Rich Tolbert Jr.

“Something Has To Break” (Live) – Kierra Sheard, featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard – (songwriters) J. Drew Sheard, Kierra Valencia Sheard, Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith

“Promises” – Maverick City Music – (songwriters) Aaron Moses, Lemuel Marin, Carrington Gaines, Dante Bowe, Joe L. Barnes, Keila Alvarado

“Proverbs 3” – Todd Dulaney – (songwriters) Todd Dulaney, Jaylen Moore, Isaac Tarver

“Only You Can Satisfy” (Live) – William McDowell and Chris Lawson (songwriters) William McDowell, Chandler Moore

WORSHIP RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:

“King of Kings” (Live at Qudos Band Arena, Sydney, AU/2019) – Hillsong Worship – (songwriters) Brooke Ligertwood, Scott Ligertwood, Jason Ingram

“Goodness of God” – Jenn Johnson – (songwriters) Ben Fielding, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Ed Cash, Jason Ingram

“The Blessing” (Live) – Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Elevation Worship – (songwriters) Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick

“Way Maker” – Leeland – (songwriter) Osinachi Okoro

“Great Things” – Phil Wickham – (songwriter) Phil Wickham, Jonas Myrin

RAP/HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Not By Chance – Aaron Cole

Work in Progress – Andy Mineo

HEATHEN – GAWVI

Jesus Is King – Kanye West

MOOD // DOOM – Social Club Misfits

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Out of Body – Apollo LTD

War – Demon Hunter

Love Letter – Disciple

Declaration – Red

Victorious – Skillet

POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

THE STORY’S NOT OVER – Jeremy Camp

Citizens of Heaven – Tauren Wells

Reason – Unspoken

Live At The Wheelhouse – We The Kingdom

Rescue Story – Zach Williams

SPANISH LANGUAGE ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Soldados – Alex Campos

Shekinah (Live) – Barak

Aleluya (En La Tierra) – Elevation Worship

Origen y Esencia – Jesus Adrian Romero

Sinergia – Un Corazon y LEAD

