Dove Awards Announces Nominees For 2020! 

This year’s nominees were presented by Brooke Ligertwood of Hillsong Worship, Joel Smallbone of for KING & Country, Anthony Brown, Christine D’Clario, Joseph Habedank, and Aaron Cole from their individual homes across the country as many in the nation are still in quarantine due to COVID-19.
“The GMA is honored to continue its legacy of celebrating our diverse creative community and the music that moves us and ministers to us all, especially during these trying times,” GMA President Jackie Patillo says. “We believe this year, especially, our community and our world need to show love to one another and, above all, recognize and worship our faithful Creator.”
Dove Awards 2020 airs exclusively on TBN on Friday, October 30.This year’s theme is #CarryTheChange and Hillsong Worship, Kirk Franklin and Jonathan McReynolds lead with four nominations. Check out the full list of nominees below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
for KING & COUNTRY
Hillsong Worship
Lauren Daigle
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Zach Williams
SONG OF THE YEAR:
“Almost Home” (songwriters) Barry Graul, Bart Millard, Ben Glover, Mike Scheuchzer, Nathan Cochran (publishers) 9t One Songs, Ariose Music, So Sappy Music, Tunes of Mercyme
“Burn The Ships” (songwriters) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Matt Hales, Seth Mosley (publishers) CentricSongs, Kilns Music, Method of the Madness, Shankle Songs, Shaun Shaenkle Pub Designee, Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., WC Music Group
“Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus) (songwriters) Desmond Davis, Donald Lawrence, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge (publishing) QW Publishing, Williams Stokes Publishing House and Primary Wave Bears, Shonnamacmusic, ROB BASS INC, Desmond Davis Designee
“Dead Man Walking” (songwriters) Emily Weisband, Jeremy Camp, Jordan Sapp (publishers) Capitol CMG Paragon, Only In You Publishing, Songs By J Sapp
“Holy Water” (songwriters) Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Marin Cash, Scott Cash (publishers) Andrew Bergthold Designee, Capitol CMG Genesis, We The Kingdom ASCAP Designee, We The Kingdom Music
“King of Kings” (songwriters) Brooke Ligertwood, Jason Ingram, Scott Ligertwood (publishers) Fellow Ships Music, Hillsong Music Publishing Australia, So Essential Tunes
“Nobody” (songwriters) Bernie Herms, Mark Hall, Matthew West (publishers) Be Essential Songs, Highly Combustible Music, House of Story Music Publishing, My Refuge Music, One77 Songs
“Rescue” (songwriters) Jason Ingram, Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury (publishers) CentricSongs, Fellow Ships Music, Flychild Publishing, See You At The Pub, So Essential Tunes
“Rescue Story” (songwriter) Andrew Ripp, Ethan Hulse, Jonathan Smith, Zach Williams (publishers) Anthems of Hope, Be Essential Songs, Cashagamble Jet Music, EGH Music Publishing, Songs By Fishbone, Wisteria Drive
“See A Victory” (songwriters) Ben Fielding, Chris Brown, Jason Ingram, Steven Furtick (publishers) Fellow Ships Music, Music By Elevation Worship Publishing, SHOUT! Music Publishing Australia, So Essential Tunes
“The God Who Stays” (songwriters) AJ Pruis, Jonathan Smith, Matthew West (publishers) Be Essential Songs, Cashagamble Jet Music, Combustion Five, Highly Combustible Music, O77 Songs, Two Story House Music
“Way Maker” (songwriters) Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu (publisher) Integrity Music Europe
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Chris Renzema
Cochren & Co.
Elle Limebear
Switch
We The Kingdom
GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Jekalyn Carr
Jonathan McReynolds
Kirk Franklin
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Travis Greene
POP/CONTEMPORARY RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:
“NOBODY” – Casting Crowns (feat. Matthew West) – (songwriters) Bernie Herms, Matthew West, Mark Hall
“Burn The Ships” – for KING & COUNTRY– (songwriters) Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, Seth Mosley, Matt Hales
“Dead Man Walking” – Jeremy Camp – (songwriters) Jeremy Camp, Emily Weisband, Jordan Sapp
“Rescue” – Lauren Daigle – (songwriters) Jason Ingram, Lauren Daigle, Paul Mabury
“Holy Water” – We The Kingdom – (songwriters) Andrew Bergthold, Ed Cash, Franni Cash, Martin Cash, Scott Cash
SOUTHERN GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:
“This Is The Place” – Gaither Vocal Band – (songwriters) – Gloria Gaither, Williams J. Gaither, Gordan Mote
“The God I Serve” – Karen Peck & New River – (songwriters) Rebecca Bowman, Sonya Yeary, Karen Peck Gooch, Jimmy Yeary
“What Kind Of Man” – Legacy Five – (songwriters) Kenna Turner West, Jason Cox, Sue Smith
“The Power Of An Empty Tomb” – The Erwins – (songwriter) Joel Lindsey
“Can I Get A Witness” – The Sound – (songwriters) Kenna Turner West, Brent Baxter, Jason Cox
CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR:
“Blessings on Blessings” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy – (songwriter) Anthony Brown
“Won’t Be Moved” – Gene Moore – (songwriters) – Bryan Sledge, Cedric Smith, Demeon Reeves
“People” – Jonathan McReynolds – (songwriter) Jonathan McReynolds
“B!g” – Pastor Mike Jr. – (songwriters) Michael McClure, Curtiss Glenn, Rodney Turner
Christian music’s biggest night returned to Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville yesterday (October 15) as entertainers celebrated the 50th annual Dove Awards.
Lauren Diagle won big with three awards for artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.
Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!Kirk Franklin’s win for gospel artist of the year and contempory gospel song of the year was also a highlight as he shed light on last week’s police killing of Atatiana Jefferson during his acceptance speech.
“A young girl by the name of Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by a policeman and I am just asking that we send up prayers for her family and for his, and asking that we send up prayers for that 8-year-old little boy that saw that tragedy,” he said.
Performances included Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Kelontae Gavin, Jonathan McReynolds, CeCe Winans and more.
See a list of gospel artists who were honored with awards and check out exclusive photos from the night below!
Artist of the Year: Lauren Daigle
New Artist of the Year: Aaron Cole
Worship Song of the Year: “Who You Say I Am” - Hillsong
Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year: TobyMac
Gospel Artist of the Year: Kirk Franklin
Song of the Year: “You Say” - Lauren Daigle
Contemporary Gospel Album of the Year: Unstoppable – Koryn Hawthorne
Traditional Gospel Song of the Year: “Deliver Me (This is My Exodus) (feat. Le'Andria Johnson)” – Donald Lawrence
Contemporary Gospel Song of the Year: “Love Theory” – Kirk Franklin
Gospel Worship Album of the Year: Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Rap/Hip Hop Album of the Year: Let the Trap Say Amen – Lecrae & Zaytoven
Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year: Look Up Child – Lauren Daigle
Rap/Hip Hop Song of the Year: “Fight for Me” – GAWVI
Traditional Gospel Album of the Year: Goshen – Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
