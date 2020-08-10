Praise 100.9 presents “UniteCLT: Our Faith. Our Family. Our Block.”….a series created to inform and inspire our community during a time of national pandemics, COVID 19 and social injustice. We kick off this series on Thursday, August 20th, 10am to 6pm, with Prep For Success.

Get information from local professionals and community organizations working to make sure our parents and children have a successfully school year, from pre-school to college. Check here with us at praisecharlotte.com as we post stories daily to help you “Prep for Success.” UniteCLT is brought to you by CW Williams Community Health Center and Charlotte Area Fund.

UNITECLT: OUR FAITH. OUR. FAMILY. OUR BLOCK – PREP FOR SUCCESS Aug 20th was originally published on 1053rnb.com

