Calling all breastfeeding mamas, and the people who love them! Now is the time to learn more about breastfeeding and how you can support the process! Lansinoh has announced the launch of its “Mama Promise Campaign.” It began on August 1st, which was the start of World Breastfeeding Week, as well as the start of Breastfeeding Awareness Month.

The goal of this campaign is to educate the public about the value of breastfeeding support and how people can offer ways to be of assistance. It has been proven that breastfeeding moms are more likely to meet their goals if they have family, workplace, healthcare and community support.

Lansinoh will utilize its social media platforms to provide educational content throughout the month while also encouraging people to pledge their support using #MamaPromise.

Support can be something as simple as making home cooked meals for the breastfeeding mama you know.

“The three months after birth are often called the fourth trimester, and during this period, one in five new moms will experience a mental health issue,” says Kevin Vyse-Peacock, CEO of Lansinoh via a press release. “Moms are navigating hormonal changes, sleep deprivation, and their own physical recovery while breastfeeding their baby around the clock. This is why support from the mother’s community is essential. The challenge is that people want to help, but often don’t know how; Mama Promise aims to help show the way.”

Be on the look out for Lansinoh’s posts.

RELATED POSTS

Marjorie Harvey Posted A Video Of Grandchildren Pretend Breastfeeding, Sends The Internet Into An Uproar

Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Support A Breastfeeding Mom With Lansinoh’s #MamaPromise was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Praise 100.9: