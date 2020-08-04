Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

It’s a lot going on in the world right now (re: coronavirus, politics, etc.) and the kids’ lives are being disrupted and heavily impacted. GRIFF’s got a prayer for that…

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer For Comedian Rodney Perry Who’s In The Hospital Recovering From COVID-19 [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Getting To Know The Bible [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Kid’s Going Through… [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9: