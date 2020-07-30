Nia Allen Drops ‘Every Nation’ EP

Nia Allen, who recently signed with Rich Nation Entertainment, just released a 6-track EP available now on all digital platforms: Every Nation.

Every Nation was recorded live at Hopes House in Los Angeles where Nia sang a handful of inspirational songs she hopes resonates with people, no matter their race, culture or background.

“It is my heart to see more unity as it relates to race within the Body of Christ. I believe our worship on earth is preparation for worship in heaven. I want to see Heaven on earth…as it relates to our worship, and worship gatherings,” the Berklee College of Music grad says.

Listen to her latest single from the project below!

