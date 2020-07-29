Vegan lifestyle personality Tabitha Brown went from 30 followers to millions after following God’s instruction to do what she loved on camera. In the interview up top, Brown, who lived out another dream of hers and served as a presenter at the Daytime Emmys with Loni Love, discusses all the success she’s gotten after going viral and what great things that are happening in her career.
View this post on Instagram
And that’s a wrap on such an AMAZING experience on @daytimeemmys with @comiclonilove ! ❤️🙌🏿 Super thankful!! I know one day one of these will be going home with me!🙌🏿 Thanks to everyone who watched and supported, love you all! ❤️ #tabithabrown #actress #host #daytimeemmys
View this post on Instagram
Hey family here are just a few ways I use @kellyscroutons and because you asked, she has given me a code for 10%off 🙌🏿🙌🏿. Shop www.kellyscroutons.com and use code: Tab10 Just FYI them croutons are addicting, be careful😂 Enjoy y’all!! Love y’all!! Thank you @kellyscroutons #vegan #parmesan #tabithabrown #foodie #platbased
Healthy Ever After: Vegan Lifestyle Personality Tabitha Brown Discusses How Her Personal Vegan Journey Went Viral was originally published on getuperica.com