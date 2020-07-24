GRIFF’s Prayer For The Drill-Man [VIDEO]

| 07.24.20
Call him Mr. Fix-It! GRIFF recently moved and got himself a drill and now he’s feeling himself! Press play up top to hear about his experience with his new tools. 

