CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

BET ‘Sunday Best’ Winner Melvin Crispell III Releases New Single, “Wonderful Is Your Name” Song

21st Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

If you’re in need of some feel good music, this is it. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

BET’s Sunday Best season 9 winner, Melvin Crispell III, released a new song called “Wonderful Is Your Name” as the first track off his upcoming debut full-length album, I’ve Got A Testimony. 

The song, which was written by Crispell’s late father, Melvin Crispell Jr., was produced by Jevon Hill and released under his deal as RCA Inspiration’s newest artist. Check it out below!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

Where Are They Now: “Sunday Best” Contestants

Watch: John P. Kee &amp; Hezekiah Walker Brought All The Saints To ‘Sunday Best’ With Their Instagram Live Celebration

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

BET ‘Sunday Best’ Winner Melvin Crispell III Releases New Single, “Wonderful Is Your Name” Song  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Elijah McClain: Independent Investigation Launched Into…
 2 days ago
07.21.20
Rabbi Who Counseled Nick Cannon Before His Apology…
 6 days ago
07.17.20
Photos
Close