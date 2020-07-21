Watch: The NFL Players Choir Sings “This Little Light of Mine” To Bring Awareness To Cancer During A Pandemic [VIDEO]

The American Cancer Society recently hosted a virtual live streaming event called “Share the Light,” where celebrities gathered to celebrate the spirit of cancer survivors and bring awareness to their needs, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Part of the night included a fun performance by the NFL Players Choir who sang “This Little Light of Mine” under the direction of gospel performing artist Myron Butler.

“I know the cancer journey intimately,” the Share The Light celebrity co-host Carrie Ann Inaba (The Talk host, Dancing With The Stars judge) said. “Both of my parents have had devastating later stage cancer diagnoses and I understand what it’s like to care for and watch those you love fight for their lives. That’s why this night and the work of the American Cancer Society is so important. And I couldn’t be happier to join them in the fight for a world without cancer.”

According to Cancer.org, support for cancer patients, survivors and caregivers is at risk due to coronavirus; 79 percent of cancer patients in active treatment have reported delays in care. “If current trends continue, the pandemic will also reduce our ability to fund cancer research by 50% in 2020, our lowest investment this century,” the site reads.

If you’re interested in “sharing the light,” click HERE to learn how you can help!

Check out the NFL Players Choir’s performance below!

PLAYERS

Darrell Green, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Washington Redskins

Tim Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Oakland Raiders

Andrew Givens, Green Bay Packers

Bryant McKinnie, Super Bowl Champ, Baltimore Ravens

Bryan Scott, Walter Peyton Man Of The Year, Buffalo Bills

Cameron Newton, Atlanta Falcons

Emeree Patterson, Oakland Raiders

Greg J. Coleman, Minnesota Vikings

Henry Lawrence, Super Champion (3X), Oakland Raiders

Je’Mone_Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Jonathan Wynn, Detroit Lions

Larry Mallory,New York Giants

Lemarcus Newnan, San Francisco 49ers

Michael Gaines, Charlotte Panthers

Olrick Johnson, New England Patriots

Stephan Pierce, Cleveland Browns

Tim Walton, Detroit Lions

Ulish Booker, Pittsburg Steelers

