Tamar Braxton was hospitalized Wednesday night after her partner David Adefeso reportedly found her unresponsive. According to several reports, Tamar ingested an unknown amount of prescription pills while intoxicated. Sources believe the Love & War singer attempted to take her life after dealing with an intensely emotional day. She is reportedly in stable condition.

“Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her,” said a spokesperson from the Braxton family.

This heartbreaking news comes on the heels of Tamar announcing her new reality TV show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! “I’m not fighting nobody but the devil,” said Tamar in a clip from the trailer. Was she fighting demons we didn’t know about?

We actually caught up with Tamar around the premiere of her VH1 show, To Catch A Beautician. The embattled singer told us she was focused on self-reflection and changing the narrative surrounding her TV image.

“It’s been a long hard road for people to understand that television is television and who you are in your true life is another thing, but the responsibility is ultimately mine to try to be the best example that I can be whenever I am seen or portrayed.” She continued, “I would like to say the story is never over. There is always time to change your narrative. You don’t like who you are, you don’t like what you’re doing. If you don’t like the people you are around, if you don’t like what you do for a living then change it and get better – change the narrative.”

Tamar sparked mental health rumors in 2018 when she suddenly shaved her hair off, but seemed fine when she proudly embraced her buzz cut.

We’re praying for Tamar’s full recovery.

Prayers Up: Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Possible Suicide Attempt was originally published on hellobeautiful.com