CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Joy Reid Says Her Primetime MSNBC Show Will Address Race, Policing And ‘Issues We Need To Reckon With’

She receives support from her MSNBC peers.

Poor People's Moral Action Congress

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

It’s official.

Joy Reid will anchor her own nightly news show on MSNBC, making her one of the few Black women who’ve led an American evening news program.

According to The New York Times, Reid will move from hosting her MSNBC weekend talk show “AM Joy” to anchoring her 7 p.m. hour show, “The ReidOut” on July 20. The program follows the ending of Chris Matthews’ show “Hardball” after he was forced to resign in March because of on-air gaffes and accusations of sexist behavior in the workplace.

Black women such as Gayle King on CBS and Robin Roberts on ABC have led morning and daytime television, but presently, no Black woman hosts a nightly evening show on a major network. The last Black woman to hold such a position was Gwen Ifill, who co-anchored “PBS NewsHour” until shortly before her 2016 death.

Reid listed Ifill and two other Black anchors, Deborah Roberts and Carole Simpson, as role models.

“Evening and prime-time news has been a universe of white men really since I was growing up,” Ms. Reid said. “For somebody who grew up as a nerdy kid obsessed with news, watching ‘Nightline’ and ‘Meet the Press,’ the idea of being a part of that family has always just been kind of overwhelming.”

Along with focusing on political analysis and punditry on her show, Reid also said that she plans on addressing race, class, policing and other “cataclysmic social issues we need to reckon with.”

“I am a Black mom, a Black woman, a Black daughter,” explained Reid, who is married with three children. “I am also a journalist who can conceptualize that pain from a unique point of view. Every day I’m in this job, I’m very conscious of that responsibility to make that collective voice heard. It’s unique to do that as a Black woman.”

Reid has had her fair share of criticism. Back in 2017, homophobic posts and comments from “The Reid Report,” a blog she penned in the mid- to late 2000s, resurfaced on social media. She apologized for writing mocking claims that Charlie Crist, the former Florida governor, was gay. However, additional posts emerged where she opposed gay marriage, she argued that “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing,” and she wrote “a lot of heterosexuals, especially men, find the idea of homosexual sex to be … well … gross.” 

Reid initially argued that these posts were fabricated and inserted into the archives of her blog by hackers who hoped to defame her. She eventually hired a cybersecurity expert to investigate, however, she later acknowledged that there was little evidence that the posts had been fabricated. 

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me,” she explained to viewers in a lengthy apology, saying she had grown up “in a household that, like many in America, had conservative views on L.G.B.T.Q. issues.”

“The person I am now is not the person I was then,” Reid continued.

This week, when she was asked whether she still believes the post weren’t written by her, Reid explained, “It’s two years ago, so I don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about that old blog. What I genuinely believe is that I truly care about the L.G.B.T. people in my own life. I care about being a good ally, a good person, and making sure that my voice is authentic, that I can make a difference.”

Reid said her views have evolved thanks to the help of friends, colleagues and her own daughter who is gay. “My job in that moment was to listen,” she acknowledged, adding, “The L.G.B.T. community in this country has a resiliency and a core kindness.”

Meanwhile, NBC has pledged to improve its diversity after a problematic history of their own.

“AM Joy”, for example, was created after previous weekend host, Melissa Harris-Perry, left MSNBC, accusing the network of sidelining her. “I am not a token, mammy or little brown bobble head,” Harris-Perry explained in an email to NBC staff at the time. Another Black anchor at NBC, Tamron Hall, left the network in 2017 after her contract expired and she was briefly replaced with former Fox News host Megyn Kelly. Ms. Kelly parted ways with the network after she failed to understand the harm of blackface.

Fellow MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Reid’s promotion to hosting her own evening show was “a good decision by the network.”

“African-American journalists, African-American women in particular, are woefully underrepresented on TV in all hours of the day,” Maddow explained. “But particularly in prime time, it’s just a desert. Joy more than deserves this time slot and this kind of national platform.”

SEE ALSO:

What Happened To Naya Rivera? Cops Slammed For Suspending Search For Black Actress Boating With Son

Bodycam Transcript Shows George Floyd Cop Was Extra Hostile From The Start

President Trump Holds News Conference Day After Midterm Elections

We Love Yamiche: A Timeline Of Trump's Unprovoked Attacks On Black Women

12 photos Launch gallery

We Love Yamiche: A Timeline Of Trump's Unprovoked Attacks On Black Women

Continue reading We Love Yamiche: A Timeline Of Trump’s Unprovoked Attacks On Black Women

We Love Yamiche: A Timeline Of Trump's Unprovoked Attacks On Black Women

[caption id="attachment_3920464" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] The president's inability to control his apparent disdain for Black women -- especially those who are journalists -- was on display (again) for the whole country to witness when he attacked Yamiche Alcindor during a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis. No, this is not a reference to last week when Donald Trump said the White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour asked a "nasty" question for seeing if he had any words of reassurance for the American public that was facing a pandemic unlike any ever seen in this lifetime. (As you'll see, the word "nasty" is part of a familiar refrain uttered by Trump when discussing Black women.) Trump was at it again Sunday afternoon when Alcindor asked him yet another question that Americans deserved to have answered before he unleashed his fury on her and ignoring the question amid the country's death growing toll from the coronavirus that he did not respond to adequately. The entire episode promoted the hashtag #WeLoveYamiche to become one of the top trending topics on Twitter on Sunday and into Monday. For those who have been paying attention, Trump's unprovoked attacks on Black women is nothing new. But as the pressure on Trump builds up after it becomes increasingly apparent how badly he fumbled protecting the United States against the coronavirus, it was hard not to reflect on how his renewed attacks on Alcindor were nothing but the president following his script for how he treats any Black woman in his presence who questions his actions as president. The fact is that Black women have emerged as a formidable force against the president and have had no problem returning his fire and further exposing his contempt for them. On Sunday, Trump had the audacity to tell Alcindor to "be nice" immediately after he scolded her for asking him about his open doubts that New York City -- the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. -- needed as many ventilators to treat patients as it had requested. "You've said repeatedly that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, they don't actually need," Alcindor began during a press conference in the Rose Garden. "You said New York might not need 30,000..." Trump then cut her off and lied that he "never said that" before resorting to a racist trope. "You know, why don't you people," he began before continuing, "why don't you act in a little more positive? It's always trying to getcha." Alcindor, undeterred, continued with the question while Trump mocked her place of employment, didn't offer an answer and ironically advised her to "be nice. Don't be threatening." Watch the unfortunate episode below. https://twitter.com/NewsHour/status/1244440589069881345?s=20 Nevermind the fact that Trump did in fact cast doubt on the number of ventilators states were requesting as hospitals begin to reach full capacity treating coronavirus patients. "I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators," Trump told Sean Hannity during an interview on Fox News on Thursday night. "You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?’" The unfortunate episode that played out on live TV on Sunday offered the American public its latest chance to see Trump attack a Black woman out of apparent frustration that he was being called out for what has come across as incompetence during a public health crisis. Scroll down to see 12 other times Trump attacked Black women under similar circumstances.

Joy Reid Says Her Primetime MSNBC Show Will Address Race, Policing And ‘Issues We Need To Reckon With’  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…
 1 day ago
07.08.20
Black Dollars Matter: Why Blackout Day Is So…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Photos
Close