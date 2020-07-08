Today, I had the pleasure of speaking to Charlotte City Councilman, James “Smuggie” Mitchell about the $30 million grant programs for small and micro businesses. If your business is struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic and in need of financial help, watch this video. Also, for more info, call 704-998-6499 or visit www.fftc.org/CLTcitygrant to apply for the grants.
Get Info About Charlotte’s $30 Million Grant Program For Small/Micro Businesses! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
