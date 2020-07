Today, I had the pleasure of speaking to Charlotte City Councilman, James “Smuggie” Mitchell about the $30 million grant programs for small and micro businesses. If your business is struggling to stay afloat during this pandemic and in need of financial help, watch this video . Also, for more info, call 704-998-6499 or visit www.fftc.org/CLTcitygrant to apply for the grants.

Get Info About Charlotte’s $30 Million Grant Program For Small/Micro Businesses! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

