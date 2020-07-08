CLOSE
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be Charged With Filing A False Police Report

Almost three months after her shenanigans caused an uproar in the face of continuous violence on Black men and women in America, Amy Cooper will face the consequences for the May 25 incident in Central Park, where she called 911 on a Black birdwatcher named Christian Cooper after he asked her to leash her dog in a popular area of the park.

According to The New York Times, Cooper will face charges of filing a false report, a misdemeanor that could lead up to a year in jail if found guilty. She is expected to return to court on October 14.

“We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable,” said Cyrus R. Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney.

The charges present the first time a white person in America has faced charges over filing a false police report, even though these tiring events continue to occur –so much so that The New York Times created a satirical op-ed on the matter, featuring actress Niecy Nash.

In response to the charge, Christian Cooper told the Times that he “no reaction.”

Amy Cooper’s lawyer however is still trying to retain public sympathy over a grown woman who decided to revert to a poorly planned tactic seeded in racism.

“She lost her job, her home, and her public life,” her attorney Robert Barnes said. “Now some demand her freedom? How many lives are we going to destroy over misunderstood 60-second videos on social media?”

While Amy Cooper has apologized to a non-apology, her actions should serve as a lesson to others who will undoubtedly be outed with a social media video that exposes their vileness.

Lawmakers are also becoming in tune with the environment and have worked to create laws to combat actions like Cooper’s. In New York state, legislators approved a bill that would allow “a private right of action” if they believe someone falsely called the police on them because of race, gender, or any other category filed an under-protected class.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be Charged With Filing A False Police Report  was originally published on getuperica.com

