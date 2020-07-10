Feeling Good about a Healthy Lifestyle and Physical Fitness

In 2019, Steven Govan, Founder of the popular social media fitness group, ‘Believe N Me’ was diagnosed with Congestive Heart Failure. A hectic nightlife, career as a popular DJ, late night eating of fast food; and lack of sleep was a life-threatening combination that resulted in an emergency room visit with a heart attack. A year later, Steven Govan has lost considerable weight and changed the trajectory of his health. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Steven Govan about his inspiring health journey, as well as efforts to help other people achieve their lifestyle goals.

