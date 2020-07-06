GRIFF’s Prayer For What The Fourth of July Turned In To [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.06.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

After this year, Fourth of the July may never be the same. Juneteenth was turned up a notch and the fourth took a back seat amid nationwide protests and social unrest. 

RELATED: Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s & More Rebrand Items Rooted In Racial Stereotypes 

Press play up top to hear how it went for GRIFF…

juneteenth playlist

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

45 photos Launch gallery

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

Continue reading Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

[caption id="attachment_178381" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Source: KC Burks / Reach Media[/caption] Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth.”  On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. RELATED: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth “The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” according to Juneteenth.com.  It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day.  RELATED: Juneteenth: The History, Legacy &amp; How To Celebrate As we look to celebrate this date this year following a slew of unjust murders and social unrest, here’s a playlist celebrating all of our melanin magic, because brown skin is not a crime and in the words of brother Kendrick Lamar, “We gon’ be alright!” Click HERE  to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Apple Music

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For What The Fourth of July Turned In To [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Louis Farrakhan Delivers July Fourth Address About The…
 3 days ago
07.06.20
The Lingering Relevance Of Frederick Douglass’ ‘What To…
 4 days ago
07.03.20
Photos
Close