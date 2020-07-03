CLOSE
Revised List Of Fourth Of July Celebrations!

As cases of Covid-19 surge, organizers have either canceled or altered their plans for celebrating the Fourth of July.  However, there are still some activities you can do with the family this holiday weekend.  Below are a few events you may want to check out.

Disclaimer:  Due to increase cases of Covid-19, some events maybe canceled.  So, please call the venues to confirm the events.  To view a complete list of Fourth of July Events click here.

 

July 4th Baseball at Truist Field

Saturday, July 4th, 2020

12 p.m.

$30 ($10 of this will be a food and drink voucher)

Watch the Piedmont Pride compete in the Southern Collegiate Baseball League. You need to make reservations, as social distancing is in place.

Tega Cay’s 4th of July Celebration

Saturday July 4th, 2020

9:30 p.m.

Tega Cay’s annual celebration has been changed to just fireworks.

Fireworks and movies at Hound’s Drive-In

Saturday, July 4th, 2020

Gates at 5 p.m.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Movies follow

114 Raven Circle, Kings Mountain, NC

$20/carload

Screen 1: 1984 Ghostbuster and Deadpool

Screen 2: The Jungle lBook and My Spy

City of Gastonia Fireworks

 

 

