Charlotte Regional Business Alliance gets word out about 2020 US Census

It’s critical that we drive home the point that the 2020 US Census is enormously important and that every household in the United States – whether citizen or not – fill out the census forms. What’s at stake is billions of dollars that can be allocated to states and communities all across the country – assisting in a myriad of programs that will improve the quality of life for all Americans. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talks with Antony Burton, Vice President of Economic Research for the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance.

