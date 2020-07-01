Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Friday, June 26th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2PM at the following locations:
Steele Creek AME Zion
1500 Shopton Road
Charlotte, NC 28217
St. Joseph Catholic Church
108 St. Joseph Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Covid-19 Testing Sites Around the Charlotte Area! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
