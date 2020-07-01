CLOSE
Charlotte
Covid-19 Testing Sites Around the Charlotte Area!

Coronavirus updates

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Friday, June 26th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2PM at the following locations:

Steele Creek AME Zion

1500 Shopton Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

St. Joseph Catholic Church

108 St. Joseph Street

Kannapolis, NC 28083

Photos
