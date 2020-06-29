Denzel Washington Recalls The Time He Had A Supernatural Encounter With God: “It Scared Me”

You know that overwhelming feeling of joy, conviction, gratefulness and etc. you never see coming when you’re overtaken by the Holy Spirit? Denzel Washington felt that before and he says it scared him.

The award-winning actor joined Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center Pastor A.R. Bernard on Instagram Live where he discussed what it was like being filled with the Holy Spirit.

“I was filled with the Holy Ghost and it scared me. I said, ‘Wait a minute, I didn’t want to go this deep, I want to party,’” Washington said. “I went to church with Robert Townsend and when it came time to come down to the altar I said, ‘You know this time, I’m just going to go down there and give it up and see what happens.’ I went in the prayer room and gave it up and let go and experienced something I’ve never experienced in my life. I remember calling my mother afterwards and asking her, I said, ‘Well, you know it felt like I was going up in the air, and my cheeks were filled’ and she said, ‘Oh no, that’s the devil you’re purging.’”

Washington went on to describing the moment as “a supernatural, once in this lifetime experience that I couldn’t completely understand at the time,” adding that it’s what kept him grounded throughout the years.

Listen to the full conversation below…

