Charlotte
Covid-19 Testing Site In Charlotte For June 25th!

En Contexto 03/21/2020

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Thursday, June 25th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2 PM at the following locations:

Silver Mount Baptist Church

501 W. Arrowood Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Photos
