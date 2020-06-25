Fear Of A Black Planet: White People Becoming Minorities In America Sooner Than Expected, New Census Data Confirms

Amid all the tangible change happening in America along racial lines, there is one transformation that may not be as immediately visible to the naked eye — the ongoing “browning” of this nation’s citizens. While it has already been reported that white people were edging toward living in a country in which they would not be the majority, new data shows that may happen a lot sooner than expected.

That’s because, for the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16 and younger and living in the U.S. The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Census Bureau was expected to release its new data on Thursday. If the current demographic trends keep up and are documented and reflected in the 2020 Census, it would be the first time in history that data showed a decline in the number of white people in America.

“We are browning from bottom up in our age structure,” William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, told the Associated Press. He said that while the birth rate from non-whites exceeded expectations, “White fertility has gone down.”

According to statistics, the growth rate over the last 10 years among racial backgrounds is led by Asians at 30 percent, followed by Hispanics at 20 percent and Black folks at 12 percent. In that time span, just 4.3 percent of the white population grew.

While this writer hesitates to refer to this phenomenon as borderline white extinction, one analysis published last year predicted that the U.S. white majority will soon disappear forever. And it’s actually not a novel thought, either.

“The proportion of whites in the U.S. population started to decline in 1950,” college professors wrote in a report published in April 2019 before continuing later. “Although the majority of the U.S. population today is still white, nonwhites account for more than half of the populations of Hawaii, the District of Columbia, California, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada. And, in the next 10 to 15 years, these half dozen ‘majority-minority’ states will likely be joined by as many as eight other states where whites now make up less than 60% of the population.”

With that said, it may be a bit premature to expect that the declining numbers of white people in America will negatively affect the existing white power structure.

