Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Wednesday, June 24th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2 PM at the following locations:
The Park Church
6029 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
Smithville Park
19710 S. Ferry St.
Cornelius, NC 28031
Covid-19 Testing Site In Charlotte For June 24th! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: