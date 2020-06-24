Covid-19 Testing Site In Charlotte For June 24th!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Wednesday, June 24Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2 PM at the following locations:

The Park Church

6029 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216

Smithville Park

19710 S. Ferry St.

Cornelius, NC 28031

