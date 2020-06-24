CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Covid-19 Testing Site In Charlotte For June 24th!

Princess Couch – over 3 years - Davita Dialysis

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital


Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Wednesday, June 24th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2 PM at the following locations:

The Park Church

6029 Beatties Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28216

Smithville Park

19710 S. Ferry St.

Cornelius, NC 28031

Covid-19 Testing Site In Charlotte For June 24th!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In…
 1 day ago
06.24.20
‘Insecure’ Actor Calls Out A ‘White Supremacist’ Hollywood…
 2 days ago
06.23.20
Photos
Close