Jamie Foxx Is Working On His Body For An Upcoming Mike Tyson Biopic!

Jamie Foxx is putting in major work to get his body tight and right to play Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic about the former Heavyweight Champ’s life. Jamie revealed that his workout regimen consists of 60 pull-ups, 60 dips, and 100 push-ups every other day. Jamie expects his weight at filming to be at 216 pounds and increase to 230 pounds. No release for the movie has been given, but I’ll keep you guys on that date when I do.

