GRIFF’s Prayer For Getting Dressed [VIDEO]

| 06.23.20
If you’ve been in quarantine like us, you’ve probably recycled a bunch of loungewear. Today, though, GRIFF decided to get dressed, dressed! Catch his prayer for putting on some real clothes up top… 

