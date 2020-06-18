CLOSE
Atrium Health’s Daily Covid-19 Testing Sites!

En Contexto 03/21/2020

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Thursday, June 18th Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2 PM at the following locations:

The Park Church Independence

800 Briar Creek Road

Charlotte, NC 28205

