Pharmacy Professionals also on the Frontline in the Fight against COVID-19

Often overlooked as front line heroes of the Coronavirus pandemic are Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians that are tasked with filling hundreds of prescriptions per day. Although drugs to specifically treat COVID-19 have yet to be created and manufactured, pharmacy professionals around the country are interacting with thousands of customers each day. Their role is particularly critical because as we know, COVID-19 has a significant impact on people with pre-existing diseases such as Diabetes and Hypertension. Which means, pharmacy techs are not only coming into contact with a lot of people, they’re also helping patients treat the very diseases that put them at risk of succumbing to COVID-19. Statistics to determine the number of asymptomatic and symptomatic customers pharmacy professionals see on a given day is not yet available. But as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, pharmacy professionals are at greater risk. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with Amina Abubakar,PharmD, AAHIVP, Owner and Operator of the independent Pharmacy, RX Clinic Pharmacy in Charlotte.

