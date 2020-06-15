GRIFF’s Prayer For The Days Running Into Each Other [VIDEO]

| 06.15.20
We’ve been in the house since March and it seems like all the days are starting to run into each other. Watch GRIFF’s prayer for a schedule up top! 

