CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Atrium Health’s Daily Covid-19 Testing Sites!

Coronavirus updates

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital


Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste.  No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Monday, June 15th    Atrium Health will be testing from 8 AM until 2 PM at the following locations:

Parkwood Institutional CME Church

802 Tom Hunter Road

Charlotte, NC 28213

Atrium Health’s Daily Covid-19 Testing Sites!  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Civil Rights Activist Medgar Evers’ Quest For Racial…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
‘Boycott Starbucks’ Trends Once Again After Company Bans…
 4 days ago
06.12.20
Photos
Close