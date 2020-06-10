Panthers Remove Statue of Founder Jerry Richardson

The Carolina Panthers removed the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson from outside of Bank of America Stadium today for what the team called safety concerns amid the racial unrest in the country. According to a statement released by the Panthers, “We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned there may be attempts to take it down. We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”

Richardson sold the team in 2018, but not before being accused of sexual harassment and the use of a racial slur. David Tepper purchased the team for $2.275 billion and said that he was “contractually obligated” to keep the statue where it was.

According to Carolina Panther Tre Boston, , who first joined the Panthers in 2014 when Richardson was the owner and rejoined in 2019 after Tepper took over, he has heard Richardson discourage players from protesting against social injustice. He says that Tepper encourges players to speak their mind.

It is not immediately known where the statue is being placed.

