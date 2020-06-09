One of the Queen City’s most popular streets is getting a fresh coat of paint with the message: Black Lives Matter. More than a dozen artists and groups are collaborating with the City of Charlotte for the installation. The Mayor of Washington D.C revealed a Black Lives Matters mural leading up to the White House. She also renamed the area “Black Lives Matter Plaza.” The City of Raleigh unveiled a similar mural earlier this week.
- Dammit Wesley, @dammit_wesley
- Dakotah Aiyanna, @dakotahaiyanna
- Matthew Clayburn, @matthewclayburn
- Abel Jackson, @artbyabel
- Garrison Gist, @2gzandcountin
- Owl & Arko, @owl.clt and @arko.clt
- Kyle Mosher, @thekylemosher
- Franklin Kernes, @fk.creative
- Kiana Mui, @kmuii
- Marcus Kiser, @marcus_kiser
- Georgie Nakima, @gardenofjourney
- Zach McLean, @part_t1m3
- Frankie Zombie, @frankie.zombie_
- CHD:WCK!, @chdwckart
- John Hairston, @jagolactus_
- Dari Calamari, @daricalamar
“Black Lives Matter” Mural In Progress In Uptown Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com
