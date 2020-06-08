CLOSE
Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte, NC!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Monday, June 8th   Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Nations Ford Community Church Family Life Center

7410 Nations Ford Road

Charlotte, NC 28217

Forest Hills High School

100 Forest Hills School Road S.

Marshville, NC 28103

