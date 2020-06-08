Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Monday, June 8th Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:
Nations Ford Community Church Family Life Center
7410 Nations Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28217
Forest Hills High School
100 Forest Hills School Road S.
Marshville, NC 28103
Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte, NC! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: