CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Jekalyn Carr Drops Two New Songs Of Declaration [LISTEN HERE]

You’re in for a treat! Jekalyn Carr released not one, but two new singles today: “Changing Your Story” and “Power of Love.” 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread and social injustice shakes up America, Carr’s new songs provide perspective on love and pushing through. 

Take a listen: 

“Changing Your Story”: 

“Power of Love”: 

The dual release follows Jekalyn Carr’s chart-topping single, “I see Miracles” which also encourages listeners to seek God’s direction and declare a win. 

SEE ALSO: 

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality Protesters

National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show

Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Gracefully Growing Up: Jekalyn Carr Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Jekalyn Carr not only captures our hearts with her music, but she also is growing up to be a beautiful woman!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jekalyn Carr Drops Two New Songs Of Declaration [LISTEN HERE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
Cop’s ‘Less Lethal’ Shooting Of Student Protestor Leads…
 1 day ago
06.05.20
Photos
Close