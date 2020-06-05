Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte, NC!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Friday, June 5Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:

Latin American Chamber of Commerce

145 C Scaleybark Road

Charlotte, NC 28209

The Message Community Church

1008 Moose Road

Kannapolis, NC 28083

