Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte, NC!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Friday, June 5th Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:
Latin American Chamber of Commerce
145 C Scaleybark Road
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Message Community Church
1008 Moose Road
Kannapolis, NC 28083
