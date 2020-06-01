Watch: Anthony Brown & group therAPy Aim To Encourage With “Worship In The Woods” [Video]

Anthony Brown & group therAPy embarked into the wilderness for their latest visual.

Dubbed “Worship in the Woods,” the group performs a melody of the hits in an effort to encourage the world in the uncertain times we’re living in.

“Every new year brings out feelings of hope, vision and optimism that this year will be better than the last,” Brown said. “Little did I know that the world as we knew it, would change when the pandemic known as COVID-19 rocked our world. Not just one person, but every human on the planet has been affected. Tears and fear. Unbelievable amounts of grief and despair. Things I never thought I would see in my lifetime. Not knowing what the future would hold, I do what I always do when I’m faced with impossible situations. Every wilderness I’ve ever been in, in my entire life, has brought me to a place where I look up to God for answers and direction. So, this time was no different.”

You can check out the full worship experience below.

