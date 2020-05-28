Atrium Health Mobile Testing Sites In Charlotte Today!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Thursday, May 28th Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:
St. Paul Baptist Church
1401 Allen St.
Charlotte, NC 28205
