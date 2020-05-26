Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte!

Testing sites – Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Tuesday, May 26Atrium Health will be testing from 10 AM until 4 PM at the following locations:

Atrium Health East Charlotte Family Physicians

5801 Executive Center Drive, Suite 100

Charlotte, NC 28212

