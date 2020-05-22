Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Friday, May 22Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:

Northside Baptist Church

333 Jeremiah Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28262

Cabarrus Dream Center

280 Concord Parkway S., Suite 110

Concord, NC 28027

