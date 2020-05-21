Justin Bieber Says If He Could Go Back, He’d Wait For Marriage To Have Sex

Justin Bieber knows there’s a blessing in every lesson but he recently revealed that if he could go back, he’d wait for marriage to have sex. Bieber shared the revelation on his Facebook Live show, “The Biebers On Watch,” with his wife Hailey Baldwin.

On their episode, the couple — who has spending their quarantine time in Canada — gave insight on their favorite quarantine meals, their relationship and their past, answering questions from fans.

“[There are] probably a lot of things I would change,” he said. “I don’t regret anything because I think it makes you who you are, and you learn from things. If I could go back and not have to face some of the bad hurt, I went through I probably would’ve saved myself for marriage. I know that sounds crazy. Sex can be kind of confusing when you’re being sexually active with anybody.”

Bieber and Baldwin web back in 2019 in a private ceremony in South Carolina where Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz officiated.

