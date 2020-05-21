GRIFF’s Prayer For Hospital Public Safety Officers [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.21.20
Dismiss


Security guards in emergency rooms need love, too. Today, GRIFF prayed for a detour from craziness for the guards on the frontline. Listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Chefs [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For Animal Control Officers [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Department of Labor [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Hospital Public Safety Officers [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Small Business Owners In Georgia Slam Governor…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close