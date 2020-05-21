Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed. Today, Thursday, May 21st Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
232 Skyland Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28205
Monroe High School Stadium Parking Lot
1501 E. Sunset Drive
Monroe, NC 28112
Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte! was originally published on 1053rnb.com
