Charlotte
Today’s Covid-19 Testing Sites In Charlotte!

Atrium Health will be in the community testing anyone who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms like a cough, fever, shortness of breath and loss of smell and/or taste. No appointment is needed, and walk-ins are welcomed.  Today, Thursday, May 21st  Atrium Health will be testing from 12 PM until 6 PM at the following locations:

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church

232 Skyland Ave.

Charlotte, NC 28205

Monroe High School Stadium Parking Lot

1501 E. Sunset Drive

Monroe, NC 28112

