Charlotte
The Olympia D. Show Talks To Inlivian About What Clients Need To Do If They Can’t Pay Rent!

Olympia D

The Olympia D. Show talked to Cheron Porter, the SVP of Inlivian, formerly the Charlotte Housing Authority.  Cheron talked about the services Inlivian offers and the great work they’re doing in the community.  Also, if you’re a client of Inlivian, what you should do if you can no longer pay rent due to the covid-19 pandemic.  Click the link to watch now! 

 

